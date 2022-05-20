Severe wind causes power outage in Routt County

A severe windstorm came through the Yampa Valley on May 19, 2022 and broke the electrical poles along County Road 14.

Yampa Valley Electrical Association/Courtesy photo

Severe winds that blew through the Yampa Valley late Thursday, May 19, broke electrical poles along County Road 14 near Blacktail Drive.

Altogether, 229 meters lost power for about two and a half hours, spanning from the County Road 18 area to the Catamount Henderson Park area.

Replacing the broken poles took some time, but crews were able to restore power early by temporarily reconnecting the lines while putting the new poles in place.

“They worked pretty quickly,” said Carly Davidson, a spokesperson for the Yampa Valley Electrical Association.

According to Davidson, a barn roof had blown off in that same area, striking power lines with debris.

There was also a smaller power outage near Trout Creek where the high winds blew several trees into power lines.

In comparison, the windstorm that happened in late summer 2020 that also blew over power line poles cut power to more than 3,000 meters, according to Davidson.

To reach Spencer Powell, call 970-871-4229 or email him at spowell@SteamboatPilot.com