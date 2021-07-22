Several noise complaints: The Record for Wednesday, July 21
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
1:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a noise complaint on Oak and Eighth streets.
2:01 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded with officers to several complaints about a vehicle in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40.
7:31 p.m. Officers took a report of a theft on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
8:30 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3500 block of Sunburst Court.
10:13 p.m. Officers were called about an illegal fire in the 2600 block of Apres Ski Way. Open fires are currently banned in Routt County.
Total incidents: 70
• Steamboat officers responded to 45 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
