Several illegal fires: The Record for Thursday, June 24
Thursday, June 24
8:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received an animal complaint in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
8:41 a.m. Officers received a report about a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Anglers Drive.
11:39 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an illegal fire in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Routt County is currently in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibits all open fires and campfires and explosive use, as well as welding and cutting torch devices.
5:40 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a suspicious incident at the Routt County Combined Law Enforcement Facility.
7:47 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance inside a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
8:20 p.m. Officers received a call about an illegal fire in the 2000 block of Apres Ski Way.
10:01 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 1400 block of Bangtail Way.
Total incidents: 60
• Steamboat officers responded to 31 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.