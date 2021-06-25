Several illegal fires: The Record for Thursday, June 24

Thursday, June 24

8:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received an animal complaint in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

8:41 a.m. Officers received a report about a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Anglers Drive.

11:39 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an illegal fire in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Routt County is currently in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibits all open fires and campfires and explosive use, as well as welding and cutting torch devices.

5:40 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a suspicious incident at the Routt County Combined Law Enforcement Facility.

7:47 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance inside a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

8:20 p.m. Officers received a call about an illegal fire in the 2000 block of Apres Ski Way.

10:01 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 1400 block of Bangtail Way.

Total incidents: 60

• Steamboat officers responded to 31 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.