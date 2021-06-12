Several bear calls: The Record for Friday, June 11

Friday, June 11

2:45 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suspicious incident in the 40000 block of Steamboat Drive in Steamboat Springs.

11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a bear call in the 3000 block of Burgess Creek Road.

1:04 p.m. Officers collected a piece of lost property on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

2:11 p.m. Deputies responded to a vehicle complaint in the 3000 block of Routt County Road 14B in Steamboat.

12:27 p.m. Officers received a report about someone trespassing in the 3000 block of Willowbrook Court.

9:21 p.m. Deputies responded to a non-injury car crash on Routt County Road 27 and U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

9:31 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 75 block of Anglers Drive.

Total incidents: 53

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record