Several bear calls: The Record for Friday, June 11
Friday, June 11
2:45 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suspicious incident in the 40000 block of Steamboat Drive in Steamboat Springs.
11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a bear call in the 3000 block of Burgess Creek Road.
1:04 p.m. Officers collected a piece of lost property on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
2:11 p.m. Deputies responded to a vehicle complaint in the 3000 block of Routt County Road 14B in Steamboat.
12:27 p.m. Officers received a report about someone trespassing in the 3000 block of Willowbrook Court.
9:21 p.m. Deputies responded to a non-injury car crash on Routt County Road 27 and U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
9:31 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 75 block of Anglers Drive.
Total incidents: 53
• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record
