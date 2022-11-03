Settlement entitles 2019-20 Ikon Pass holders to reimbursements for COVID closures

A new class action settlement entitles 2019-20 Ikon Pass holders to partial reimbursements due to the early closing of Alterra-owned ski resorts in March 2020. These reimbursements can be done through credit on future Ikon Passes or a voucher for a percentage off a single-day lift ticket at Alterra ski resorts.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The people who purchased or received a 2019-20 Ikon Pass may be eligible for rebates from a settlement from a class-action lawsuit.

The settlement was reached against Alterra Mountain Company and allows passholders to seek compensation for damages related to their Ikon Pass purchases from the early ski resort closures in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

The settlement covers anyone who bought any type of Ikon Pass for the 2019-20 season or received an unused Ikon Pass from a donor and used it personally prior to March 15, 2020.

For those who are eligible, there are two forms of partial-reimbursement available. The first is a pass credit toward the purchase of a 2023-24 or 2024-25 Ikon Pass or Ikon Base Pass. The second is a voucher that can be used to get money off the purchase of a single-day lift ticket at any Alterra-owned or operated ski resort until July 31, 2025.

The value of the pass credit is determined by an individual’s usage of his or her 2019-20 Ikon Pass prior to March 15, 2020. The credit amount ranges from $10 for those who used their pass at an Ikon Resort seven or more times to $150 for those who used their pass only once.

Similarly, those who opt to receive a Lift Product Voucher for a single-day lift ticket will get certain percentages off the lift ticket price based on the number of days they used their Ikon Pass before March 15, 2020.

Those eligible for benefits can receive 20% off a single-day lift ticket for five or more days at an Ikon resort, 25% for four days, 30% for three days, 40% for two days and 50% for one day.

Additionally, there are four important dates people eligible for the rebates need to consider, and an individual’s rights could be affected from a legal standpoint based on whether or not they act.

Those who wish to request for exclusion from the settlement can do so at SkiPassSettlement.com or have a request for exclusion mailed to them. These exclusions must be submitted individually and be postmarked by Nov. 18, or the individual will lose his or her right to sue Alterra and receive any compensation from the company other than through the settlement.

Nov. 18 is also the objection deadline for those who would like to write the court and explain why they do not like or agree with the settlement.

Also, Jan. 2 is the deadline to submit a claim. This is especially important for anyone who wishes to be compensated with a voucher for a single-day lift ticket. Submitting a claim form is not required for anyone who wants to receive credit toward a future pass.

The listed pass credit amount will be automatically applied to each settlement class member’s Ikon Pass holder profile without any requirement to submit a form or take any other action.

There will be a fairness hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 for those who want to speak in court about the fairness of the settlement.

Claim forms can be submitted directly through SkiPassSettlement.com . People may also contact the settlement administrator at 1-855-484-8285 to request a claim form.

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.