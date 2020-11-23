September increase in Steamboat city sales tax collection narrows cumulative gap

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sales tax collections, which serve as the city of Steamboat Springs’ primary source of revenue, increased in September for only the second time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city brought in $2,488,672 in September, up 12.6% from September 2019. The increase helped the city’s cumulative sales tax collection increase slightly, which remains down for the first half of the year. Total sales tax collected was $20,177,918 from January to September, down about 3.4% from the same time in 2019.

In September, sales tax was down only in one category — utilities — from 2019. Collections from liquor stores showed the highest gain, posting an increase of 34% over last year. Sporting goods and miscellaneous retail collections also showed notable increases over the previous year.





Lodging and amenities saw a 12% increase over September 2019, the second month this category has showed an increase over last year since the beginning of the pandemic. Because of COVID-19 restrictions that were in place through the late spring and summer, sales tax collected from lodging and restaurants had the greatest decrease. Restaurants also showed an increase of about 8%.

Individuals purchasing goods from outside of town, namely through direct online ordering or other methods, contributed to a 36% increase in sales tax collected from that category.

Accommodation tax was up 11% in September compared to last year. Year-to-date accommodations tax is down 12%.

The accommodation tax is primarily dedicated to local trail projects since the Yampa Street improvements portion of Referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year also is dedicated toward the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.

