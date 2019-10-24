Semitrailer loses control on Rabbit Ears Pass: The Record for Wednesday, 23, 2019

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

7:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of a semitrailer that lost control of its speed traveling west down Rabbit Ears Pass. The driver was able to use a runaway truck ramp to stop the vehicle at mile marker 142 along U.S. Highway 40. No one was injured.

10:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a semitrailer that got stuck in the snow on U.S. Forest Service Road 503 in North Routt. It took responders several hours to haul the vehicle out of the snow.

12:20 p.m. Steamboat firefighters transported a man to the hospital after he tripped on crutches and re-injured himself.

12:44 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a head-on collision between two trucks in the 100 block of Park Avenue. Both vehicles had minor damage, but no one was injured.

2:35 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of criminal mischief from a skate park in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.

9:31 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident at mile marker 11 along Routt County Road 129.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.