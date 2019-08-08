Seminars presents Amy Walter speaking about the 2020 elections

Amy Walter

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Seminars at Steamboat conclude with a talk about the 2020 elections by Amy Walter, Washington political journalist and national editor of the “Cook Political Report.” Her talk, “State of Play — The 2020 Election,” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Strings Music Pavilion. Free tickets are distributed at 4:45 p.m., and doors open at the same time.

Walter has built a reputation as an accurate, objective and insightful political analyst with unparalleled access to campaign insiders and decision-makers. Known as one of the best political journalists covering Washington, she is the national editor of the Cook Political Report and the former political director of ABC News.

She is also the host of WNYC’s “The Takeaway” (Politics with Amy Walter) and a panelist on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” CBS’ “Face the Nation,” “FOX News Sunday” and a regular panelist on PBS’ “Washington Week” and Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier.” She provides political analysis every Monday evening for the “PBS NewsHour.”

As national editor of “The Cook Political Report,” Walter provides analysis of the issues, trends and events that shape the political environment. Her weekly column appears on cookpolitical.com. Walter was named one of DC’s “50 Top Journalists” by Washingtonian Magazine in 2009 and honored with the Washington Post’s Crystal Ball award for her spot-on election predictions in 2000.

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community. Run by an all-volunteer board, the speaker series is supported by individual contributions. Each talk lasts about 50 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session.

For more information about Seminars at Steamboat, archives of past talks and the 2019 schedule, visit seminarsatsteamboat.org.