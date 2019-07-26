Seminars expert looks at precarious U.S.-China relations

Robert Daly

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Seminars at Steamboat nonpartisan policy discussions continue with a talk about U.S.-China relations by Robert Daly, current director of the Wilson Center’s Kissinger Institute on China and the United States and a former U.S. diplomat in Beijing.

His talk, “U.S.-China Relations: Can We Step Back from the Brink?” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, in the Strings Music Pavilion. Free tickets are distributed at 4:45 p.m., and doors open at the same time.

Daly is recognized as a leading authority on Sino-U.S. relations, he has testified before Congress, lectured widely in both countries and regularly offers analysis for top media outlets. He has compiled an unusually diverse portfolio of high-level work, having served as a U.S. diplomat in Beijing; as an interpreter for Chinese and U.S. leaders, including President Jimmy Carter and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger; as head of China programs at Johns Hopkins, Syracuse and the University of Maryland; and as a producer of Chinese-language versions of “Sesame Street.”

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community. Run by an all-volunteer board, the speaker series is supported by individual contributions.

Each talk lasts about 50 minutes, followed by a Q & A session.

For more information about Seminars at Steamboat, archives of past talks and the 2019 schedule, visit http://www.seminarsatsteamboat.org.

