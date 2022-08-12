Seminars at Steamboat to wrap up season with presentation on Supreme Court

Garrett Epps will present on the Supreme Court for the final installment of the Seminars at Steamboat this summer on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Kate Hawk/Courtesy photo

Concluding the 2022 Seminars at Steamboat series, Garrett Epps will present “The Supreme Court 2022: Institutional Shock and Constitutional Law.”

The seminar will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Strings Pavilion. Tickets are free to the community and will be available beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Epps is a novelist and journalist and a professor of constitutional law. He is the professor of practice at the University of Oregon School of Law and legal affairs editor of the Washington Monthly.

He’s also taught at American University, University of Baltimore, Boston College, Duke University and the University of Oregon.

As a journalist, Epps has been a reporter for The Washington Post and covered the Supreme Court for The Atlantic from 2011-20.

He has written five nonfiction books about the law including “Democracy Reborn: The Fourteenth Amendment” and “The Fight for Equal Rights in Post-Civil War America.”