Seminars at Steamboat talk features top epidemiologist addressing pandemics, health systems and global security

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo



Seminars at Steamboat’s 19th summer season of nonpartisan policy discussions continues with a virtual talk by Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist whose work focuses on global health security with a focus on pandemic preparedness, outbreak detection and response, health systems as they relate to global health security, biosurveillance and infectious disease diagnostics.

Her free virtual talk, “The Future of Public Health: Why We Should All Be Concerned” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday at SeminarsAtSteamboat.org/watch . Access is free, and no registration is required.

Dr. Nuzzo is a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering and the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations. She directs the Outbreak Observatory, which conducts, in partnership with frontline public health practitioners, operational research to improve outbreak preparedness and response.

Dr. Nuzzo is also the lead epidemiologist for the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Testing Insights Initiative housed within the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Together, with colleagues from the Nuclear Threat Initiative and the Economist Intelligence Unit, she co-leads the development of the first-ever Global Health Security Index, which benchmarks 195 countries’ public health and health care capacities and capabilities, their commitment to international norms and global health security financing, and their socioeconomic, political and environmental risk environments. Previously, she conducted research related to the Affordable Care Act, tuberculosis control, food-borne outbreaks and water security. Dr. Nuzzo is an associate editor of the peer-reviewed journal “Health Security.”

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat Springs community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community. Run by an all-volunteer board, the speaker series is supported by individual contributions. Each talk lasts about one hour, including a question-and-answer session.

For more information about Seminars at Steamboat and the 2021 schedule, visit SeminarsAtSteamboat.org .