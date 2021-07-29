Seminars at Steamboat talk addresses ‘fiscal sanity’

Seminars at Steamboat’s 19th summer season of nonpartisan policy discussions continues with a virtual talk by Maya MacGuineas, president of the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Her free virtual talk, “Fiscal Sanity in an Insane World,” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at seminarsatsteamboat.org/watch . Access is free, and no registration is required.

MacGuineas’ areas of expertise include budget, tax and economic policy. As a leading budget expert and a political independent, she has worked closely with members of both parties and serves as a trusted resource on Capitol Hill. MacGuineas testifies regularly before Congress and has published broadly, including regularly in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Financial Times, The Atlantic and numerous other outlets. She also appears regularly as a commentator on television.

MacGuineas oversees a number of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget’s projects including the grassroots coalition Fix the Debt; the committee’s Fiscal Institute; and FixUS, a project seeking to better understand the root causes of the nation’s growing divisions and deteriorating political system and to work with others to bring attention to these issues and the need to fix them. Her most recent area of focus is on the future of the economy, technology and capitalism.

Previously, MacGuineas worked at the Brookings Institution and on Wall Street, and in the spring of 2009, she did a stint on The Washington Post editorial board, covering economic and fiscal policy.

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community. Run by an all-volunteer board, the speaker series is supported by individual contributions. Each talk lasts about one hour, including a question-and-answer session.

For more information about Seminars at Steamboat and the 2021 schedule, visit seminarsatsteamboat.org .