Seminars at Steamboat presents public lands expert for free community talk





Seminars at Steamboat’s 19th summer season of nonpartisan policy discussions continues Monday, Aug. 9, with a virtual talk by John Leshy.

His virtual talk, “America’s Public Lands: A Look Back and Ahead,” starts at 5:30 p.m. at SeminarsAtSteamboat.org/watch. Access is free, and no registration is required.

Leshy is a professor emeritus at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. He was general counsel with the U.S. Department of Interior throughout the Clinton Administration.

Leshy, whose comprehensive political history of these lands, “Our Common Ground,” will be published at year’s end, will mine history and suggest how Congress and the executive branch might respond to the numerous challenges facing the more than 600 million acres of public lands, especially those related to climate change and the ongoing decline in biodiversity.