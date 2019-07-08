Seminars at Steamboat opens season with Monday talk on international trade

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Seminars at Steamboat season begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, with a talk, “Trade Wars and the Global Trading Order: Reform or Collapse?,” about international trade by Edward Alden, the Council on Foreign Relations senior fellow specializing in U.S. economic competitiveness, trade and immigration policy at the Strings Music Pavilion. Free tickets are distributed at 4:45 p.m., and doors open at the same time.

Alden is the Bernard L. Schwartz senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and the author of the book “Failure to Adjust: How Americans Got Left Behind in the Global Economy,” which focuses on the federal government’s failure to respond effectively to competitive challenges on issues such as trade, currency, worker retraining, education and infrastructure. Alden was most recently the project director of a Council on Foreign Relations-sponsored Independent Task Force, co-chaired by former Michigan Governor John Engler and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, which produced the report, “The Work Ahead: Machines, Skills, and U.S. Leadership in the Twenty-First Century.” Alden’s last book, “The Closing of the American Border: Terrorism, Immigration, and Security Since 9/11,” was a finalist for the Lukas Book Prize, for narrative nonfiction.



Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community. Each talk lasts about 50 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session.