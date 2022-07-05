Seminars at Steamboat launches season with political expert William Galston

William Galston

Courtesy photo

William Galston, an observer of contemporary American politics, is slated to open the Seminars at Steamboat series on Monday, July 11, with his take on the state of the country.

His seminar topic — “Deeply Divided and Closely Divided: Why the Temperature Has Been Rising in American Politics” — comes as Galston has been worried for more than a decade the U.S. is approaching a crisis of governance with a massive withdrawal of public trust and lack of confidence in governing institutions.

According to organizers, Galston will use the seminar to discuss ways in which closely contested elections and shifting control have led to the intensifying passion and bitterness that permeate politics today. At the same time, he will try to offer some ideas for what people might be able to do about it.

Galston holds the Ezra K. Zilkha Chair in the Brookings Institution’s Governance Studies Program, where he serves as a senior fellow. He has written 10 books and more than 100 articles on public policy, U.S. politics and political and moral philosophy. He also writes a weekly column on Politics and Ideas for the Wall Street Journal.

The seminar will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Strings Pavilion, as Seminars returns to in-person programs for the first time in two years. Tickets are free to the community and will be available at the Pavilion beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Donors of $100 or more to Seminars at Steamboat can reserve a limited number of advance tickets for each program and are eligible to attend the “Dutch Treat” dinners with speakers afterward.