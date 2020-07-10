Seminars at Steamboat launches full 2020 virtual season with Amy Walter on the 2020 elections

Amy Walter

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Seminars at Steamboat launches a full virtual season of nonpartisan policy discussions with a talk about the November elections by Amy Walter, Washington political journalist and national editor of the “Cook Political Report.” Her talk, “The 2020 Election in a Time of Pandemic ” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the Crowdcast virtual platform.

Access to the seminar is free and registration is simple by following the instructions below:

Visit Seminars at Steamboat on Crowdcast: crowdcast.io/seminarsatsteamboat The talks are free, and so is the virtual platform. There’s nothing to download – Crowdcast uses the browser on your computer, tablet or phone. Click on Amy Walter’s talk. When the event opens, click on SAVE MY SPOT to reserve your space. It’s free, but the first time you use Crowdcast you’ll need to create a simple account with your name and email address. You will receive confirmation of your registration via Crowdcast, and you’ll receive a Crowdcast reminder a few minutes before the talk starts, too. Simply click on the link in your reminder, or revisit the Seminars at Steamboat on Crowdcast when the event starts, and click LET ME IN. All you’ll need is the email address you used to register. (And if you’re a little early, you’ll see a countdown clock.) Enjoy the talk. As you listen, click on ASK A QUESTION at the bottom of the screen to submit any queries for the speaker. Go ahead and register for each of the other four 2020 Seminars, too.

Walter has built a reputation as an accurate, objective and insightful political analyst with unparalleled access to campaign insiders and decision-makers. Known as one of the best political journalists covering Washington, she is the national editor of the Cook Political Report and the former political director of ABC News. She is also the host of WNYC’s “The Takeaway” (Politics with Amy Walter) and a panelist on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” CBS’ “Face the Nation,” “FOX News Sunday” and a regular panelist on PBS’ “Washington Week” and Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier.” She provides political analysis every Monday evening for the “PBS NewsHour.”

As national editor of “The Cook Political Report,” Walter provides analysis of the issues, trends and events that shape the political environment. Her weekly column appears on cookpolitical.com. Walter was named one of DC’s “50 Top Journalists” by Washingtonian Magazine in 2009 and honored with the Washington Post’s Crystal Ball award for her spot-on election predictions in 2000.

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community. Run by an all-volunteer board, the speaker series is supported by individual contributions. Each talk lasts about one hour, including a question and answer session.

For more information about Seminars at Steamboat and the 2020 schedule, visit seminarsatsteamboat.org.