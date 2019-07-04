Seminars at Steamboat kicks off season with talk on international trade

Edward Alden

Edward-Alden

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Seminars at Steamboat season of nonpartisan policy discussions launches with a talk about international trade by Edward Alden, the Council on Foreign Relations senior fellow specializing in U.S. economic competitiveness, trade and immigration policy, and author of “Failure to Adjust: How Americans Got Left Behind in the Global Economy.”

His talk, “Trade Wars and the Global Trading Order: Reform or Collapse?,” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, in the Strings Music Pavilion. Free tickets are distributed at 4:45 p.m., and doors open at the same time.



Alden is the Bernard L. Schwartz senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and the author of the book “Failure to Adjust: How Americans Got Left Behind in the Global Economy,” which focuses on the federal government’s failure to respond effectively to competitive challenges on issues such as trade, currency, worker retraining, education and infrastructure.

Alden was most recently the project director of a Council on Foreign Relations-sponsored Independent Task Force, co-chaired by former Michigan Governor John Engler and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, which produced the report “The Work Ahead: Machines, Skills, and U.S. Leadership in the Twenty-First Century.” In 2011, he was the project co-director of the Independent Task Force that created U.S. trade and investment policy. And in 2009, he was the project director of the Independent Task Force that guided U.S. immigration policy.

Alden’s last book, “The Closing of the American Border: Terrorism, Immigration, and Security Since 9/11,” was a finalist for the Lukas Book Prize, for narrative nonfiction. The jury called Alden’s book “a masterful job of comprehensive reporting, fair-minded analysis, and structurally sound argumentation.”

Alden was previously the Washington bureau chief for the Financial Times, and prior to that, was the newspaper’s Canada bureau chief, based in Toronto. He worked as a reporter at the Vancouver Sun and was the managing editor of the newsletter Inside U.S. Trade, widely recognized as a leading source of reporting on U.S. trade policies. Alden is the winner of numerous academic awards, including a Mellon fellowship in the humanities and a MacArthur Foundation graduate fellowship.

If you go What: Seminars at Steamboat — Edward Alden presents “Trade Wars and the Global Trading Order: Reform or Collapse?” When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 8 Where: Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road Cost: Free; tickets are distributed at 4:45 p.m.

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community. Run by an all-volunteer board, the speaker series is supported by individual contributions. Each talk lasts about 50 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session.

New for this year, KUNC public radio will produce a Seminars at Steamboat podcast, so you can listen to the season’s complete talks on the go. For more information about Seminars at Steamboat, archives of past talks and the 2019 schedule, visit http://www.seminarsatsteamboat.org.

