Seminars at Steamboat kicks off 7-talk season with a conversation about civics and civility

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (Courtesy photo)



Seminars at Steamboat’s 19th summer season of nonpartisan policy discussions launches with former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, whose term ended with the state ranking first in the nation in student achievement, energy efficiency, veterans services and entrepreneurship. His virtual talk, “Teaching Democracy: Civics and Civility in the Classroom and Beyond” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, at http://www.seminarsatsteamboat.org/watch . Access is free, and no registration is required.

In 2006, in his first bid for public office, Patrick became the first African-American governor of Massachusetts. During his eight-year tenure as governor, Patrick helped revive a battered economy through the expansion of affordable health care to more than 98% of state residents, launched initiatives in stimulation clean energy and biotechnology, won a national Race to the Top educational grant, steered the state to a 25-year high in employment and made unprecedented investments in Massachusetts public schools.

After attending Harvard College and Harvard Law School, Patrick clerked for a federal appellate judge and then launched a career as an attorney and business executive, becoming a staff attorney at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a partner at two Boston law firms and a senior executive at two Fortune 50 companies.

In 1994, President Clinton appointed Patrick to the nation’s top civil rights post, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. Patrick was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States, where his platform included opportunity and economic growth, reforming our healthcare and criminal justice system, an accessible and functioning democracy and collaborative global leadership for the 21st century.

Patrick is a Rockefeller Fellow, a Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute and the author of two books, “A Reason to Believe: Lessons from an Improbable Life” and “Faith in the Dream: A call to the Nation to Reclaim American Values.”

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community. Run by an all-volunteer board, the speaker series is supported by individual contributions. Each talk lasts about one hour, including a question-and-answer session.

For more information about Seminars at Steamboat and the 2021 schedule, visit http://www.seminarsatsteamboat.org .