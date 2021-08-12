Seminars at Steamboat features former ambassador addressing prospects for U.S. national security

Ambassador Eric Edelman



Seminars at Steamboat’s 19th summer season of nonpartisan policy discussions continues with a virtual talk by Ambassador Eric Edelman. His virtual talk, “Prospects for U.S. National Security, Defense Strategy and Policy,” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at SeminarsAtSteamboat.org/watch . Access is free, and no registration is required.

Ambassador Edelman served as U.S. ambassador to the Republics of Finland and Turkey in the Clinton and Bush administrations and was principal deputy assistant to the Vice President for National Security Affairs. In other assignments, he has been chief of staff to Deputy Secretary of State, special assistant to Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs and special assistant to Secretary of State George Shultz. His other assignments include the State Department Operations Center, Prague, Moscow and Tel Aviv, where he was a member of the U.S. Middle East delegation to the West Bank/Gaza Autonomy Talks.

Edelman retired as a career minister from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2009. He is currently practitioner in residence at the Philip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, counselor at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments and a nonresident senior fellow at the Miller Center for Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. He is a member of the board of directors of the United States Institute of Peace and Chaired the National Defense Strategy Commission.

He has been awarded the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the Presidential Distinguished Service Award and several Department of State Superior Honor Awards. In January 2011, he was awarded the Legion d’Honneur by the French Government.

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community. Run by an all-volunteer board, the speaker series is supported by individual contributions. Each talk lasts about one hour, including a question-and-answer session.

For more information about Seminars at Steamboat and the 2021 schedule, visit SeminarsAtSteamboat.org .