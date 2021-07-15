Seminars at Steamboat continues with a conversation about foreign intelligence threats to the U.S.

James Bruce (Courtesy photo)



Seminars at Steamboat’s 19th summer season of nonpartisan policy discussions continues with a virtual talk by James Bruce, a former senior executive officer at the Central Intelligence Agency. His free virtual talk, “The Foreign Intelligence Threat to the U.S.: Russia, China and Other Bad Actors” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday at SeminarsAtSteamboat.org/watch . Access is free, and no registration is required.

Bruce retired from the CIA, where he held analytic and management positions in both directorates of intelligence and operations, in 2005 after 24 years. He served as Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Science and Technology, vice chairman of the Director of Central Intelligence (now DNI) Foreign Denial and Deception Committee, chief of Counterintelligence Training and as a senior staff member on the President’s Commission on the Intelligence Capabilities of the United States Regarding Weapons of Mass Destruction (Silberman-Robb commission on Iraq). Bruce is a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the board of directors of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers.

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat Springs community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community. Run by an all-volunteer board, the speaker series is supported by individual contributions. Each talk lasts about one hour, including a question-and-answer session.

For more information about Seminars at Steamboat and the 2021 schedule, visit SeminarsAtSteamboat.org .