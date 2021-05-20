Seminars at Steamboat announces 2021 lineup featuring 7 talks

Seminars at Steamboat will present a virtual season of seven, free, nonpartisan, policy discussions throughout summer 2021.

The lineup is as follows:

• July 12: Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick presents “Teaching Democracy: Civics and Civility in the Classroom and Beyond.”

• July 19: Former CIA Senior Executive Officer James Bruce discusses “The Foreign Intelligence Threat to the U.S.: Russia, China and Other Bad Actors.”

• July 26: Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, talks about “The Future of Public Health, Why We Should All Be Concerned.”

• Aug. 2: President of the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget Maya MacGuineas talks about “Fiscal Sanity in an Insane World.”

• Aug. 9: John Leshy, a former solicitor of the Interior Department, counsel to the chair of the Natural Resources Committee and litigator in the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, presents “America’s Public Lands – A Look Back and Ahead.”

• Aug. 16: Ambassador Eric Edelman discusses “Prospects for U.S. National Security, Defense Strategy and Policy.”

• Aug. 23: Camille Busette, director of the Race, Prosperity and Inclusion Initiative at the Brookings Institution, presents “Thinking Differently About Race and Public Policy.”

All talks start at 5:30 p.m. and will stream live at SeminarsAtSteamboat.org/watch. No registration is required. All talks will be recorded for later viewing.

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan, policy talks for free to the community. Run by an all-volunteer board, the speaker series is supported by individual contributions. Each talk lasts about one hour, including a question and answer session.

For more information about each speaker and the 2021 schedule, visit SeminarsAtSteamboat.org.