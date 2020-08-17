Semi-truck rollover kills 1 on Rabbit Ears Pass

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Colorado man was killed Sunday after the semi-truck he was riding in crashed along U.S. Highway 40 on Rabbit Ears Pass, according to law enforcement officials.

Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 155, about 20 miles east of Steamboat Springs in Jackson County.

Curtis Rice, 66, of Austin, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner. According to state patrol, Rice had been traveling in the sleeper part of the vehicle when the crash occurred.

The driver, 56-year-old Anthony Williams of Chico, California, was driving eastbound on U.S. 40 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and rolled onto its side.

According to authorities, the vehicle was was pulling an enclosed trailed that was loaded.

Williams was extricated from the semi-truck and airlifted to Medical Center of the Rockies in Fort Collins.

Hendrickson Trucking of Sacramento, California, was listed as the owner of the semi-truck and trailer, according to state patrol.

State patrol is currently in charge of the investigation. According to authorities, speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Assisting agencies included Kremmling Fire, Grand County EMS, North Park Fire, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, MediVac flight, Jackson County Coroner, Rocky Mountain Towing and the Colorado Department of Transportation.