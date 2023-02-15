Semi-truck crash closes Glenwood Canyon, spills aluminum cans everywhere

A semi truck rolled over on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, spilling aluminum cans everywhere.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions following the rollover crash of a semi-trailer truck, a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the rollover, which happened shortly after 4 p.m., blocked traffic in both ways. The driver suffered no injuries.

The truck itself, however, was carrying aluminum cans. Cutler said the cans spilled out of the trailer at the time of impact.

“It’s going to be a lengthy cleanup because his trailer broke open when he rolled over,” Cutler said.

A message released by the Colorado Department of Transportation shortly after 6 p.m. said if motorists need an alternate route, it recommends using the southern alternate route. The route will add several hours of travel time.

“Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area can travel on U.S. Highway 285 to U.S. Highway 50, and continue west to Grand Junction,” the release states. “Travelers on I70 can use Colorado Highway 9 to U.S. Highway 285 south to U.S. Highway 50, or use Colorado Highway 91 southwest to U.S. Highway 24 to U.S. Highway 50. Eastbound motorists traveling from the Grand Junction area can use U.S. Highway 50 east to U.S. Highway 285 and continue to Denver and areas nearby.”

CDOT strongly advises against using the northern route on U.S. Highway 40 through Steamboat Springs due to powerful winter weather conditions and road closures, the release states.

“Crews are working to clear the vehicle, which was carrying canned beverages. It is possible crews will be able to reopen the roadway this evening with one lane of traffic in each direction,” the release states. “This will depend on how removal operations go and weather conditions. The scene is being evaluated to see if there was a hazardous materials spill. The only hazardous material identified so far is the diesel used to power the vehicle.”

For updates, visit http://www.COTrip.org