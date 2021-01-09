Selling private info: The Record for Friday, Jan. 9

Friday, Jan. 9, 2021

7:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report about two bags of trash being dumped near a group of townhomes in the 3000 block of Snowflake Circle. Officers said this is an ongoing issue that they are investigating.

9:18 a.m. Officers received a report from a woman in the 800 block of Yampa Street who said a man was threatening to sell her private information if she did not pay him. Officers are investigating the incident.

9:43 a.m. Officers responded to a man who received a call about an unemployment claim he did not file in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:40 a.m. Officers received a report of a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone on Medicine Springs Drive. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

12:33 p.m. Officers received a third-party report of a physical fight on the corner of Fifth and Oak streets. Officers are investigating the incident.

3:44 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the area of Fish Creek Falls Road and Tamarack Drive who said another driver was swerving around and driving recklessly.

4:10 p.m. Officers received a call from someone walking by a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue who said a dog in the area was tied to a pole and they were worried the dog would freeze. Animal control contacted the dog’s owner, who agreed to take the dog home.

5:24 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver in a non-injury car crash on Routt County Road 27 in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 37

• Steamboat officers responded to 31 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.