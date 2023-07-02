Selbe Cabin repurposing shows sustainable benefits

Historic Routt County has announced a successful repurposing of the Selbe Cabin, showing the sustainable benefits of historic preservation.

The cabin will be moved from its original location at 613 Oak St. to the Steamboat Mountain School’s Strawberry Park campus, where it will serve as employee housing.

While in good condition, the building will be remodeled in order to better serve the employees that live there. The first floor will retain much of the original floor plan, but the second floor will have four bedrooms and two bathrooms, so that SMS staff are able to live comfortably.

Built in 1938 by Art Gumprecht and Joe Anderson, the Selbe Cabin was continuously inhabited until 1996, when it was purchased by Routt County as a potential site for the Justice Center. While it was never used for that purpose, the County used the house as offices until 2021, when the site was chosen for the new Health and Human Service Building.

No longer having a use for the building, the HRC suggested that the Routt County Commissioners look to the local community. Of the multiple proposals, the one by SMS was selected and the cabin was transferred to their property. In addition, there was a $10,000 grant from the Routt County Museum and Heritage Fund for the refurbishing of the cabin. In order to keep the historical look, the original paint colors for the logs and roof have been kept, along with restorations of both the mudroom and front stairs.

For more photos and history, go to the article “Selbe Cabin Save and Move” on HRC’s website.