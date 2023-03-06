SELAH open house highlights renovation, services
Nonprofit SELAH, a pregnancy care center in Steamboat Springs, will show off its recently completed renovations during an open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at 1560 Pine Grove Road, Suite D.
The facility underwent a renovation funded by an anonymous donor to allow the nonprofit organization to serve clients and patients in a more conducive setting, according to Rachel Fleming, SELAH executive director.
SELAH serves clients in a safe, nonjudgmental setting by providing free and confidential services related to pregnancy, sexual health and positive relationships. Specifically, services including STI testing and treatment, medical pregnancy tests, healthy relationship counseling, information on pregnancy options, and post-abortion healing and support.
SELAH also now provides free, limited obstetrical ultrasounds to patients during the first trimester of pregnancy through a new ultrasound machine provided by the Catholic fraternal charity Knights of Columbus through a chapter in Denver. For more, visit SelahSteamboat.com.
