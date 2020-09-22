Seitz, Nolting qualify for state as Steamboat golfers take 3rd at regionals

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Travis Seitz was par for the course through nine holes at the 4A Region 4 Regional Tournament at Green Valley Ranch in Denver.

However, one bad hole put Seitz three strokes over par, and he was never able to get them back.

“That was probably the first bad hole he had,” said Steamboat Springs coach Tim Dever. “He hit it off the tee into a hazard or penalty error and had to take a drop. It was a difficult area. He ended up getting a triple bogey on that hole. … That was his one bad hole, and we all have one bad hole, at least.”

With no other “bad holes,” the Steamboat Springs junior ended the day in sixth with a 78. Seitz’s top-10 finish earned him a spot at state, alongside teammate Jeremy Nolting, who took seventh with an 81. The four Sailors golfers competing at the tournament combined for 249, good for third in the team standings.

“Jeremy hit the ball really well today. He struck it probably about the best he’s stuck the ball all year with his accuracy off the tee,” Dever said.

Montrose finished first with 236 behind a pair of top-three finishers, and Summit earned second with 244. On his home course, Northfield’s Hunter Swanson was the victor with a 67, five strokes under par.

“It’s not a very long course, the main defense of this course is the greens,” Dever said. “And if you know the greens, you can beat anybody out here.”

Both Dever and head coach Andrew Donner agreed the greens were tough. It took the Sailors a while to read them well and get a hold on their speeds.

Sophomore Colin Kagan, a state returner, finished 23rd with a 90, while freshman Michael Dinapoli finished 45th with a 98.

“I think the fact we didn’t have any (home) tournaments probably hurt our younger players a little bit,” Donner said. “I think the kids played in three or four tournaments this year. When you don’t get battle tested and you’re dropped into a situation like this, it’s stressful and they’re nervous. It kind of makes it tough.”

Meanwhile, Seitz, who has previous regional and state experience, was able to manage the stress of the high-stakes day well. He and Nolting will take their knowledge to state in two weeks.

The boys 4A Golf State Championships will be held Oct. 5 and 6 at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs.

4A Region 4 Regional Tournament

Green Valley Ranch Golf Club

Team scores: 1. Montrose 236. 2. Summit 244. 3. Steamboat Springs 249. 4. Green Mountain 252. 5. Northfield. 253. 6. Battle Mountain 262. 7. Rifle 265. 7. Eagle Valley 265. 9. Thomas Jefferson 267. 10. Denver North 269. 11. Palisade 278. 12. Denver South 279. 13. George Washington 182. 14. Central Grand Junction 292.

Individual top 10: Hunter Swanson, N, 67. 2. Jordan Jennings, M, 74. 3. Noah Richmond, M, 76. 3. Ryley Cibula, S, 76. 5, Jack Policaro, GM, 77. 6. Travis Seitz, SS, 78. 7. Oliver Gibbons, GM, 81. 7. Jeremy Nolting, SS, 81. 9. Cannon Wall, R, 82. 9. Tyler Nakos, S, 82.

Steamboat finishers: 23. Colin Kagan 90. 45. Michael Dinapoli 98.

