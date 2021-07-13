Sections of Yampa, Elk rivers now under voluntary fishing closure

Voluntary closures have been enacted starting Tuesday on sections of the Yampa and Elk rivers in Routt County.

Low water flow and warm temperatures are to blame for the closure, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Anglers are asked to avoid fishing after noon on the Yampa River as it runs through the boundaries of Yampa River State Park and Yampa River State Wildlife Area, both located west of Hayden.

Anglers are also asked to avoid fishing after noon on the 1.5-mile section of the Elk River that runs through the Christina State Wildlife Area northwest of Steamboat Springs.

“We are continuing to closely monitor changing environmental conditions, and appreciate anglers’ patience and cooperation relative to implementation and removal of fishing closures,” CPW Northwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Lori Martin said in a news release Tuesday. “Other waters that may see closures in the immediate future include sections of the Colorado River upstream of the Williams Fork River confluence, the Fraser River and the upper Yampa River.”

While the Yampa and Elk rivers now have a closure, a section of the Colorado River closed earlier this month has been reopened.

Parks and Wildlife had placed a full-day voluntary fishing closure July 7 on the Colorado River beginning at the Colo. Highway 9 bridge in Kremmling, downstream to the Colo. Highway 13 bridge in Rifle.

Upstream reservoir releases have now made possible the lifting of the closure between Kremmling and State Bridge.