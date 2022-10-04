Second-half surge grants Tigers third season victory

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Silva runs a QB keeper to the left sideline for a first down in a Hayden football game against Rangely on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Despite a slow start and being down a touchdown at halftime, Hayden football found a second gear and cruised its way to a 56-26 victory over Rangely on Friday, Sept. 30.

Finding the endzone just twice in the first half, the Tigers would score six more touchdowns in the final 24 minutes of play while holding the Panthers to just one.

Hayden came off two straight losses and needed a dominant victory to get momentum back on its side. The boys hope to use that momentum on the road for a game against Vail Christian on Friday, Oct. 7.

Hayden 56, Rangely 26

R: 16 14 0 6

H: 8 6 22 20

