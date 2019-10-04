Second annual Longevity Project ends with well-attended event at Strings Music Pavilion
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Nearly 200 people turned out Thursday to learn about thriving at altitude as part of the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Longevity Project.
The audience, gathered at the Strings Music Pavilion in Steamboat Springs, first heard from a panel of local experts on the subject of high-altitude living and how it affects the mind and body.
Mike Libecki, an explorer with National Geographic, then took the stage as the keynote speaker. Libecki shared his insight on how to live a fulfilling life at high elevation, delighting the audience with footage from his expeditions and colorful talk about his adventurous life.
The 2019 Longevity Project began with a four-part reporting series from the Pilot & Today published in September. Local individuals who were nominated for their ability to “thrive at altitude” were also featured during the month.
