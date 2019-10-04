Second annual Longevity Project ends with well-attended event at Strings Music Pavilion

Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman moderates a panel of local experts including Dr. Dallas Bailes, medical director at Steamboat Emergency Center; Dr. Will Baker, board-certified cardiologist with UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center ; Elizabeth Kirt, interim director of nursing at Casey’s Pond; and Stephanie Monahan, executive director of the Northwest Colorado Community Health Partnership.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Nearly 200 people turned out Thursday to learn about thriving at altitude as part of the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Longevity Project.

The audience, gathered at the Strings Music Pavilion in Steamboat Springs, first heard from a panel of local experts on the subject of high-altitude living and how it affects the mind and body.

National Geographic explorer Mike Libecki said the worst moment he experienced on an expedition was seeing a polar bear hunted down by fishermen while exploring a remote fjord in Greenland. He has since advocated for the end to all licensed polar bear hunts. “There is no reason in my mind to shoot and kill a polar bear,” he told the audience while speaking Thursday night at the 2019 Longevity Project event.

Derek Maiolo

Mike Libecki, an explorer with National Geographic, then took the stage as the keynote speaker. Libecki shared his insight on how to live a fulfilling life at high elevation, delighting the audience with footage from his expeditions and colorful talk about his adventurous life.

One of the slides shown by Mike Libecki during his presentation as keynote speaker.

Derek Maiolo

The 2019 Longevity Project began with a four-part reporting series from the Pilot & Today published in September. Local individuals who were nominated for their ability to “thrive at altitude” were also featured during the month.