Tubing season gets rolling as operators ask tubers to be safe, follow etiquette

The flow of those looking to tube the Yampa River on Monday was rolling like a river, as locals and visitors in town for the holiday sought to escape the July heat.

“Yesterday was busy,” said Peter Van De Carr, owner of Backdoor Sports at 841 Yampa St. “The first day Friday we did like two people, the next day we did about 60 and then yesterday was about 200 — so yeah, yesterday was busy.”

Van De Carr and John Duty — who operates the Tube Shack Blue Sky West just a few doors down from Backdoor Sports at 735 Yampa St. — understand that with the increased number of people on the river comes the need for an increased awareness of river etiquette.

The rules, they agree, are simple — a priority on safety and proper equipment, take only what you need, don’t leave trash behind, have respect for other river users and residents who live along the Yampa and nature itself.

“The basic rules start with safety,” Van De Carr said.

He said being age appropriate is also important.

“It’s still 400 (cubic feet per second),” Van De Carr said. “Children under 14 who are still pretty little are just freaking getting hammered in Charlie’s Hole and places like that. Everybody thinks that upstream is more mellow, but it’s way busier. So even though it doesn’t have the big hydraulics, it has a lot of rocks and stuff, and it is still gnarly up there.”

Van De Carr will not rent to families with children he thinks are too young or too small to handle what the Yampa River is dishing out right now, and on Monday he turned at least one family away.

Duty also put limits on who they will rent to at the current flow, and is asking customers to wear life vests. He said anyone renting a tube should consider their swimming ability and comfort with the river before getting into the water.

“At this flow level, we try to encourage people if they’re not strong swimmers and are not comfortable being around rivers to hold off until the flow gets a little lower,” Duty said. “It’s a 100% doable; it’s just flowing a little hard still.”

Duty and Van De Carr also said it is also important for tubers to make sure they have good equipment, including the tube that is providing the ride and the footwear that is protecting the tubers’ feet.

“Having good, adequate footwear, that’s a big safety issue,” Van De Carr said. “People think flip flops are fine, but they’re not. They’re terrible, and you need a significant shoe. A Teva or sneakers are great — those are something that’s meant to stay on your foot. Crocs are terrible, as are the sliders that kids use in the locker room — they’re terrible.”

Duty rents river shoes at his shack along with the tubes. He agrees that good footwear is important when tubing, but discourages people from taking a lot of extra stuff on the trip.

“We really don’t send them down with anything that can get lost, and we just don’t allow extra stuff,” Duty said. “People can leave car keys in our shack, valuables and such — nothing on the river but a human being with a life jacket and proper footwear.”

The two men also agree that those venturing out on the river should not leave behind trash as they make their way down the river. The Friends of the Yampa has a planned cleanup day in the next couple of weeks. Plus, he said private outfitters clean up the river every other week throughout the tubing season.

Van De Carr also encourages those who want to drink beer and alcoholic beverages to wait until they get off the water. Drinking alcohol or having a disposable container on the river is illegal, and Van De Carr insists that a beer would be far more enjoyable off the river.

The public can enjoy a beer in Howelsen Hill Park and Ski Town Sports Center Park, Workman Park, Lithia Springs Park, Iron Springs Park, Steamboat Springs Park, Rita Valentine Park, Snake Island Park, Dr. Rich Weiss Park, Fetcher Park, Rotary Park, Ski Town Park, River Creek Park and Casey’s Pond.

“That rule exists because intoxication and water obviously don’t mix very well,” said Shane Musgrave, a sergeant with the Steamboat Springs Police Department. “On top of that, the disposable containers just from the littering aspect. When they clean up the river, they pull garbage bag after garbage bag of trash out of the river. We’re obviously trying to keep our waterways clean and clear, you know, for longevity of the area and downstream from us as well.”