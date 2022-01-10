Search near Quarry Mountain: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 9
Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022
12:03 a.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called for a search in the Quarry Mountain area near Steamboat Springs.
7:34 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Routt County Road 52A and 129 for a vehicle complaint.
8:38 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire on the 100 block of West Virginia Street in Oak Creek.
1:50 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle collision near the 42000 block of Routt County Road 36. There were no reported injuries.
2:41 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to the Upper Knoll Lot for a possible code violation.
8:52 p.m. Officers responded to the corner of Eighth and Yampa streets after receiving a report of a hit-and-run.
11:21 p.m. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Flattop Circle to investigate a suspicious incident.
Total incidents: 34
• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
