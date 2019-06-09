Search for kayaker who disappeared after boat submerged ends at home: The Record for Saturday, June 9

Saturday, June 9, 2019

1:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of violating a protection order in the area of 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. A woman had a protection order against the man, and the pair were arguing.

10:14 a.m. Officers received a report of shoplifting from a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:51 a.m. A person found a wallet at a hot spring in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36.

2:02 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a suspicious incident in the 43500 block of Routt County Road 129.

4:20 p.m. A person reported seeing two empty kayaks and a paddle float down the Yampa River near the Fifth Street bridge. Officers began searching for the occupants of the kayaks. They spoke to a woman walking downtown, who was one of the kayakers. She and another woman had submerged their kayaks and left them upstream of Rich Weiss Park. She was concerned about her friend, who was missing. Steamboat Police, deputies, Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers, West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers joined the search for the missing kayaker. A swift water rescue team was called in. Wildlife officers eventually found an empty kayak downstream. Law enforcement ultimately spoke to the missing kayaker, who was found safe and in good health at her home.

5:04 p.m. Officers spoke to a drunken woman in Little Toots Park. Steamboat Fire Rescue transported her to the hospital.

5:05 p.m. Search and Rescue were called to a rescue in the Steamboat Springs area.

7:30 p.m. Officers received a report of a man yelling at vehicles in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:50 p.m. Officers scared away two bears that were hanging around the loading dock of a grocery store in Central Park Plaza.

9:13 p.m. An artist reported that a painting that had been for sale in a now closed restaurant in the 10 block of Eight Street was no longer in the building.

11:30 p.m. A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment in connection with a reported disturbance in the Steamboat area.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Search and Rescue responded to two calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.