Search continues for stray llama last seen in Old Town

Tornado the llama, pictured here, went missing last week in the Old Town neighborhood of Steamboat Springs. The animal is mostly white except for a brown splotch on its side.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A local resident is still looking for her missing llama that went missing from its enclosure near the Old Town neighborhood in downtown Steamboat Springs last week.

Beth Banning woke up early Wednesday, May 13, to a strange noise outside her home in the 10th block of Woods Drive. When she looked outside, one of her llamas, a male named Tornado, was missing. The animal had been tied to a stake in the ground to eat some of the grass in the yard, Banning said.

Tornado is a white-colored llama with a brown splotch on its side. The animal also should be wearing the harness with Banning’s phone number and might still be dragging the rope and stake to which it was secured.

Banning has spent the last week searching for the missing llama, driving through neighborhoods and walking around with her other pack llamas to see if their scent lures Tornado back. She even recruited the help of a drone to conduct an aerial sweep of the area.

“I’m at a loss of what to do,” Banning said.

As of Tuesday, she also had put several posters at trailheads, grocery stores and gas stations in an effort to spread the word.

“The more people that know he is still missing, hopefully, someone will spot him at some point,” Banning said.

Llamas tend to be skittish animals, Banning described, and tend to avoid people. For that reason, it likely would be difficult to simply approach the stray llama in order to capture it.

Anyone who has information about the missing llama should call Banning at 970-846-9425. They also could contact local animal control by calling non-emergency dispatch at 970-879-1144.

