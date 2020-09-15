Search continues for missing 15-year-old Hayden teen

Center for Exploited and Missing Children

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The search continues for a 15-year-old Hayden girl who has been missing for almost a month.

Luzmia Verastica was last seen at her home in Hayden on Aug. 18 and has not been seen or heard from since. According to her father Marcos Verastica, Luzmia likely ran away from home. He said this is something she has done in the past for a night or two but has never been gone this long.

Luzmia is 5 feet 5 inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“She has been gone for a while,” Hayden Police Chief Greg Tuliszewski said. “This amount of time is pretty long. The parents are really worried. We are asking for the community’s support to help find her.”

Anyone with information regarding Luzmia’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the Hayden Police Department at 970-276-3232 or call 800-TheLost (800-843-5678).