Search and Rescue retrieves snowboarder from below Steamboat Resort

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers rescued a snowboarder who had left the Steamboat Resort’s boundary and was stuck in the drainage area below Elkhead Express lift Saturday night.

“She just somehow got out of bounds,” said Kristia Check-Hill, incident commander for Search and Rescue. “There was no intent to go out-of-bounds or anything; she just got too low.”

A team of three volunteers headed to the area on snowmobiles shortly after the call came in at 7:30 p.m. At the same time, the snowboarder started to make her way back up, following the tracks she had made on the way down.

“She could see the lights of the snowmobiles and the snowcats from the ski area, so the guys skied down to her,” Check-Hill said.

They gave the snowboarder a pair of snowshoes, walked her back up, and she was able to get a ride out with the ski area snowcat. She did not suffer any injuries.

Getting to the snowboarder took about an hour and a half, and the team completed the mission by 11 p.m.

