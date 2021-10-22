Search and rescue at Gilpin Lake: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 21
Thursday, Oct. 21
6:39 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40.
3:08 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to two complaints about a driver on Whistler Road and Woodbridge Court.
4:48 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a complaint of an animal outside of a bank in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.
6:02 p.m. Officers responded to a physical fight at Central Park Drive and Mount Werner Road.
6:12 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers rescued a group of hikers from the Gilpin Lake area. None of the hikers are injured.
11:21 p.m. Officers were called to a noise complaint in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.
Total incidents: 41
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Search and rescue at Gilpin Lake: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 21
Thursday, Oct. 21