Search and rescue at Gilpin Lake: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 21

Thursday, Oct. 21

6:39 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40.

3:08 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to two complaints about a driver on Whistler Road and Woodbridge Court.

4:48 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a complaint of an animal outside of a bank in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

6:02 p.m. Officers responded to a physical fight at Central Park Drive and Mount Werner Road.

6:12 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers rescued a group of hikers from the Gilpin Lake area. None of the hikers are injured.

11:21 p.m. Officers were called to a noise complaint in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

Total incidents: 41

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

