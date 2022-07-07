Sean Patton kicks off Steamboat Comedy’s summer series

Sean Patton and Caitlin Cook will be doing stand-up and musical comedy at Schmiggity's, Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Steamboat Comedy/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Comedy is coming back to Schmiggity’s with a lineup of summer shows, beginning with Sean Patton headlining with other area comics for shows at 8 p.m., Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9.

Shows will take place roughly every other week throughout the summer, with comics from across the country that have been featured on the likes of “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Conan” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

“Sean Patton is a big time club comedian,” explained Kyle Ruff, founder of Steamboat Comedy, and an opener for Patton this weekend.

Patton is based in New York and began his comedy career by doing standup in New Orleans. Ruff said Patton has been described as “one of the most underrated comedians. So, he’s really good.”

Ruff first met Patton when the comic came to Steamboat to perform at the Chief Theater in 2019. Ruff and his roommate messaged Patton on Instagram to ask if he would come onto their podcast, and Patton accepted.

Now years later, Patton is returning for the summer standup series as Steamboat Comedy continues to grow.

Caitlin Cook, Patton’s girlfriend, will also be performing at Schmiggity’s this weekend. Cook, also a New York City based comedian, creates musical comedy and accompanying visuals to have crowds in stitches.

If you go What: Summer Standup Series When: 8 tp 9:30 p.m.Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9 Where: Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave. Tickets: $20, SteamboatComedy.com/events

Cook, Patton, Ruff and other local comics will take the stage at Schmiggity’s Friday and Saturday evening prior to band performances at the club.

The series will continue July 29 and 30 with shows headlined by Colorado comic Sam Tallent. Tallent released his debut book “Running the Light” in 2020, and is well known in the Denver comedy scene.

“He’s just blown up,” Ruff said of Tallent. “He’s all over the country, but he’s huge in the Denver scene.”

The next show will be headlined by M.K. Paulsen Aug. 12 and 13, who has performed in Steamboat many times and is an L.A.-based comedian.

Next in the series will be Brent Gil, another returning comic, who will give shows Aug. 26 and 27. Gil started off in Denver comedy and now lives in Los Angeles. He has been featured by comedians like Dave Chappele and Taylor Tomlinson.

The summer comedy series will conclude with an appearance by Sean Donnelly, a New York comic who is coming to Steamboat for the first time. Donnelly will perform at Schmiggity’s Sept. 16 and 17, finishing out the series for the summer.

Ruff emphasized that these shows would not only be a blast for visitors, but for locals as well.

“I’d like to get more local people out there to kind of see what’s going on, just because it’s something unique as opposed to seeing another bluegrass band every weekend,” Ruff said.

Beyond the summer standup series, Steamboat Comedy hosts weekly open mics 8:30 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday at The Press.

“The more people who are doing it, the more fun it is,” Ruff said.

He added that anyone interested in trying out comedy should give it a shot.

“We can pretty much always gives you some taste,” Ruff said. “Anyone who’s interested should come out. It’s free to sign up, and you get a free drink, and we’ll always be there to help.”

Tickets start at $20, and more information on the summer standup series is available at SteamboatComedy.com/events .

To reach Katy Pickens, call 970-871-4208 or email her at kpickens@SteamboatPilot.com