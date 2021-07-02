SDA wins national award for Save Our Season campaign

Strategic Design + Advertising has won a national award from Graphic Design USA, a longstanding and prestigious award.

The local marketing company won for its branding and execution of the Save Our Season campaign, which began in Steamboat Springs and spread to other mountain resort towns from November 2020 to March 2021.

The award was designated in the health and wellness category.

SDA was tasked with creating branding and messaging to resonate with the Steamboat community as part of Save Our Season, a campaign launched to promote COVID-19 safety and responsibility.