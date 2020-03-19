Screaming in the bathroom: The Record for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

12:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about people having a loud party at a condominium complex. Officers told them to quiet down.

8:44 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Transit bus driver saw two moose with a crowd of people around them at Steamboat Boulevard and Indian Summer Drive. The moose were gone by the time officers arrived.

9:53 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of fraud from the 27000 block of Brandon Circle.

10:32 a.m. Police were called about someone who allegedly stole $15 worth of dog toys from a store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

1:37 p.m. Someone illegally dumped several bags of trash near the Spring Creek trailhead. Officers picked up the trash and are trying to contact the person suspected of dumping the garbage.

2:49 p.m. Police were called about a man screaming inside a public bathroom in the 1500 block of Stockbridge Drive. When officers arrived, the man was coming out and said he was just using the toilet.

3:19 p.m. A man who was arrested several days ago on a DUI charge called police to report some damage to the vehicle he crashed while allegedly driving under the influence.

5:09 p.m. Police were called about a snowboard that was stolen from the base of Steamboat Resort.

6:50 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone having breathing difficulty in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

7:40 p.m. A driver hit a pedestrian, then fled the scene at Walton Creek Road and Eagleridge Drive. The pedestrian, a woman, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Officers found the driver and opened a criminal investigation.

Total incidents: 31

Steamboat officers had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.