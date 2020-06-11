Screaming in an alley: The Record for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

9:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of vandalism from the 2100 block of Elk River Road. A trash can and vehicle got spray-painted. Officers are investigating.

3:04 p.m. Police were called about a former employee harassing staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:59 p.m. Police were called about the same person from the previous call harassing staff at a restaurant in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue, where the person also used to work.

4:09 p.m. Police received a report of a stolen bike from the 1900 block of Montview Lane.

5:08 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist a person with a leg fracture at Quaker Mountain Circle and Routt County Road 80. Classic Air Medical assisted to transport the person to a hospital.

5:59 p.m. Police were called about a theft involving a former employee who took some items from work and did not return them after getting fired from the business in the 400 block of Oak Street.

7:30 p.m. Police were called about a bear roaming in the 600 block of Anglers Drive.

7:55 p.m. Police were called about a man screaming in an alley in the 300 block of Fourth Street. The man was gone by the time officers arrived.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.