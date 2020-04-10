Screaming for help: The Record for Thursday, April 9, 2020

Thursday, April 9, 2020

7:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man who stole some beer from a gas station in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. Officers issued him a court summons.

7:11 a.m. Police were called about a dispute between a landlord and a tenant in the 1300 block of Indian Trails. After the dispute intensified, officers arrested the tenant on suspicion of stalking.

10:37 a.m. Police were called about a scam that resulted in the theft of a large, but unspecified, amount of money. Officers are continuing to investigate.

12:49 p.m. Police were called about a pair of skis stolen from the garage of a condominium complex in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.

1:24 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief from the 40500 block of Anchor Way.

3:04 p.m. Police received a report of shoplifting involving the theft of a $22 knife from a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

5:18 p.m. Officers mediated an argument between a father and his adult son in the 1600 block of Cornice Court.

9:31 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident at a senior living center in the 1800 block of Owl Hoot Trail. An employee who was outside on a break heard someone screaming for help. When officers arrived, they learned the screaming was actually coming from a TV show a resident was watching inside.

