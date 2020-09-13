Screaming at a party: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020
Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020
8:37 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 34000 block of Routt County Road 14.
10:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about tresspassing in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane. A man was upset because he thought the person moving in next door was parked on his property.
11:36 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint near the intersection of Seventh Street and Yampa Street. A man was playing an amplified guitar in the alleyway. He agreed to turn down his amp.
3:42 p.m. Police were called regarding a reported theft at a store in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. A woman had stolen a sweatshirt valued at $80.
7:05 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an illegal fire in the backyard of a residence in the 1400 block of Blake Lane. The people thought it was okay because they were cooking dinner over the fire. They agreed to switch to a propane grill.
7:49 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident at the community center in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Someone found an abandoned backpack and thought it was suspicious.
10:30 p.m. Police responded to a noise complaint at a church in the 800 block of Dougherty Road. When officers arrived they found a private party was being held, and was wrapping up.
9:59 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3300 block of Covey Circle. Someone called to say they heard loud screaming, but believed it was from a party and did not think someone was in distress. Police were called twice to the location, but were unable to locate the source of the screaming.
Total incidents: 43
- Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
