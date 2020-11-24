Screaming and stomping: The Record for Monday, Nov. 23

Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

9 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a dog off of its leash in the 3000 block of Aspen Wood Drive. The dog was gone when animal control officers arrived.

4:14 p.m. Officers responded to a report about people screaming and stomping in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they did not see anyone.

6:51 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from a business in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers are still investigating the matter.

8:03 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an intrusion alarm in the 40000 block of Agate Creek Road. Deputies found an unsecured door at the bottom level of a house, cleared the house and found nothing suspicious.

8:42 p.m. Officers were called to a motor vehicle crash in which a driver backed into another driver in front of a business in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:07 p.m. Officers received reports of people sleeping outside of a business in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued the parties warnings for trespassing.

Total incidents: 35

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.