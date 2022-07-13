Scott Kennedy to speak on US-China competition for Seminars at Steamboat

Seminars at Steamboat hosted its first in-person talk since the pandemic with William Galston discussing political polarization Monday, July 11, 2022.

Political economist Scott Kennedy is set to cover “U.S.-China strategic Competition” for Seminars at Steamboat on Monday, July 18.

Given his experience, Kennedy is uniquely positioned to discuss how the U.S. can maintain its leading position and manage the competition constructively without necessarily resulting in conflict.

Kennedy has been traveling to China for over 30 years and has interviewed thousands of officials, business executives, lawyers, nonprofit organizations and scholars. His specific areas of expertise include industrial policy, technology innovation, business lobbying, multinational business challenges in China, global governance and philanthropy.

He is currently at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., where he serves as senior adviser and trustee chair in Chinese Business and Economics and is director of the Project on Chinese Business and Political Economy.

Prior to joining the center, Kennedy spent 14 years as a professor at Indiana University, where he established the Research Center for Chinese Politics and Business and was the founding academic director of IU’s China Office.

His articles have appeared in a wide array of publications including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, China Quarterly and the Journal of Contemporary China. He has also written several books on China’s economic policies and its drive for innovation.

The seminar will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Strings Pavilion. Tickets are free to the community and will be available at the Pavilion beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Donors of $100 or more to Seminars at Steamboat can reserve a limited number of advance tickets for each program and are eligible to attend dinner events with the speakers afterward.