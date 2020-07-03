Scott Eggleston joins RE/MAX as newest agent

Scott Eggleston

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — RE/MAX Partners is delighted to welcome Scott Eggleston to their team. Eggleston has distinguished himself as one of the premier ranch and land agents in the Steamboat Springs real estate community. He specializes in large acreages, water rights, land consolidation and land conservation. Eggleston was the developer of Routt County’s first Land Preservation Subdivision and co-developer of four successful large land tract subdivisions of 2,000-plus acres.

Eggleston has served on two water boards, was director for the Colorado Association of Realtors, past president of the Steamboat Board of Realtors and voted Steamboat Realtor of the Year in 1988. In addition, Eggleston has a strong commercial and residential real estate background.

“Scott’s extensive experience selling all aspects of real estate — from farm and ranch, to investment properties, to luxury homes — makes him a wonderful addition to our team,” said Kim Kreissig, owner and managing broker at RE/MAX. “We are all thrilled to have Scott join us and look forward to working with a true professional who demonstrates a great passion for our community, our industry and his clients.”