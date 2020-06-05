Scooter crash: The Record for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Thursday, June 4, 2020

5:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear that knocked over several trash cans in an effort to break into them at Pitkin Street and Manitou Avenue.

5:56 a.m. Police received a report of a cow moose at Steamboat Boulevard and Clearwater Trail.

9:37 a.m. Police were called about a person who crashed while riding a motorized scooter at Meadowbrook Circle and Steamboat Boulevard. The person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Support Local Journalism Donate



10:07 a.m. Police were called about a resident harassing a neighbor at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. The resident received a citation for harassment.

12:55 p.m. Police received a report of a package allegedly stolen from a mailbox in the 2700 block of West End Avenue.

3:51 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief from the Lower Bear Trailhead.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

8:50 p.m. Police were called about a bear outside a hotel in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The animal was gone by the time officers arrived.

9:20 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding a resident who was talking too loudly while on the phone at a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.

10:46 p.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between two people over the sale of concert tickets in the 10 block of Sequoia Court.

11:42 p.m. Police were called about two men fighting at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 62

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.