Science writer talks about the strange science of recovery

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library presents an evening with Christie Aschwanden, acclaimed science writer and author of “Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery,” presenting a free Library Author Series talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 in Library Hall.

Twenty years ago, recovery for athletes simply meant rest. Today, sports recovery has become big business — a growing industry making millions of dollars each year. In “Good to Go,” FiveThirtyEight science writer Christie Aschwanden takes an engaging, critical, and often humorous view at the hollow buzzwords, hard science and deep weirdness that is the booming recovery industry.

This community talk is free. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Off the Beaten Path bookstore. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.