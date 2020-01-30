School vandalism: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

7:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a structure fire at a house in the 32600 block of Routt County Road 35. Flames had erupted from the boiler’s electrical panel, but residents were able to extinguish them before firefighters arrived. The house suffered limited damage.

8:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint regarding several car alarms going off in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. The alarms had silenced by the time they arrived.

10:16 a.m. Police were called about some graffiti spray-painted onto a school in the 300 block of Seventh Street.

3:38 p.m. Routt County Sherriff’s Office deputies received a report of threats made against the Routt County Courthouse.

4:14 p.m. Police received a report of a woman in distress under the James Brown Bridge. Officers checked on her and determined she was OK.

7:30 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 27300 block of Sunrise Lane.

Total incidents: 37

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

