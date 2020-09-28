School staff to discuss Steamboat district’s emerging bilinguals program at Wednesday’s virtual town hall

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs School District’s emerging bilingual and newcomers programs for English language learners will be the subject of the next Steamboat Conversations live virtual town hall Wednesday, Sept. 30.

This week’s panel is part of Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Indivisible six-week reporting series focusing on issues of diversity, equity and inclusivity, which launched Sept. 23 and will publish every Wednesday through Oct. 28.

The virtual discussion starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and panelists include: Ann Coon, English language specialist; B Torres, district translator; Kelly Adamich-Gasau, English language learner teacher; Dani Booth, English language specialist; and Jay Hamric, director of teaching and learning.

The Steamboat Conversations panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

Questions for the panelists and ideas for future panels can be emailed to news@SteamboatPilot.com.