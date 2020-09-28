School staff to discuss Steamboat district’s emerging bilinguals program at Wednesday’s virtual town hall
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs School District’s emerging bilingual and newcomers programs for English language learners will be the subject of the next Steamboat Conversations live virtual town hall Wednesday, Sept. 30.
This week’s panel is part of Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Indivisible six-week reporting series focusing on issues of diversity, equity and inclusivity, which launched Sept. 23 and will publish every Wednesday through Oct. 28.
The virtual discussion starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and panelists include: Ann Coon, English language specialist; B Torres, district translator; Kelly Adamich-Gasau, English language learner teacher; Dani Booth, English language specialist; and Jay Hamric, director of teaching and learning.
The Steamboat Conversations panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.
To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.
Questions for the panelists and ideas for future panels can be emailed to news@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User